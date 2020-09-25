Japan’s newly minted prime minister steps into UN limelight

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s new prime minister is considered something of a lightweight on foreign policy issues and has spent much of his career in the shadows. Much of that has been in support of his mentor, former leader Shinzo Abe, with backroom bureaucratic maneuvers and in scripted, sometimes prickly dealings with Japanese media. That will all change when Yoshihide Suga makes his debut, virtually, at the U.N. General Assembly, the world’s premier international gathering of world leaders. Don’t expect the earth to shake, though, with resounding rhetoric or wildly innovative ideas.