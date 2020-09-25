Japan’s new PM says stable Japan-China ties key to region

TOKYO (AP) — New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed in talks to work closely together by holding high-level meetings including summits, but did not discuss a possible visit by Xi to Japan. Suga’s talks by phone with Xi late Friday were his first since taking office just over a week ago, replacing Shinzo Abe, who resigned due to poor health. A planned visit by Xi to Japan last April was indefinitely postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The plan had triggered protests even within Japan’s governing party because of China’s tightening of controls over Hong Kong and its assertive actions in regional seas.