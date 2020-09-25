Breonna Taylor’s supporters criticize prosecutor in her case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Breonna Taylor’s family and their lawyers are sharply criticizing Kentucky’s attorney general for the failure to bring charges against police officers in her death. At a news conference Friday, they called for state Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the transcripts of the grand jury proceeding. They are also vowing to continue their protests until the officers are charged. Taylor’s mother said in a statement read by a relative to a gathering in Louisville that she did not expect justice from Cameron. A lawyer for the family urged the prosecutor to make the transcripts public, so people can see if anyone was present at the grand jury proceedings to give a voice to Taylor.