EU Council president Michel out of quarantine

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Council President Charles Michel has ended his self-quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19 for a second time this week. Michel postponed a summit of European Union leaders originally set for this week after his possible exposure to the coronavirus. Spokesman Barend Leyts said on Friday that Michel is no longer in quarantine and is preparing for the rescheduled Oct. 1-2 summit. The meeting on issues ranging from Brexit negotiations to the Belarus crisis and the tensions between Greece and Turkey over energy rights was postponed for a week after Michel went into quarantine because a security officer with whom he was in close contact tested positive for the virus.