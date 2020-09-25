Brown women’s sports settlement gets preliminary approval

A federal judge has given preliminary approval to a settlement between Brown University and student-athletes who had challenged the Ivy League school’s decision to drop several women’s varsity sports. The settlement announced earlier this month restores the women’s equestrian and women’s fencing teams to varsity status, and calls for an end to a 1998 legal agreement ensuring gender equity in varsity sports at Brown on Aug. 31, 2024. Under an order entered Friday, the plaintiffs now have until Nov. 24 to raise objections to the settlement. A hearing on whether to approve it is scheduled for Dec. 15.