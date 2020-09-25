1 hurt, car crashed in fights at Los Angeles protest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say one person was hurt when a vehicle ran into a small crowd of people protesting police brutality in Los Angeles night. The driver of a blue pickup truck got into an argument with demonstrators and struck the protester who was standing in the street as the driver tried to get away. A few minutes later, the driver of a Prius also got involved in an argument with protesters. A group of protesters chased down the Prius and confronted the driver, who backed into the green mustang before driving away. The Prius driver has been detained. No arrests were immediately announced.