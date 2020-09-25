Global shares mixed, cheered by US rally, stimulus hopes

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed, cheered by a modest rally on Wall Street and hopes for fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy. Benchmarks in Europe fell in early trading Friday, but major markets apart from China’s were higher. Despite signs of a global economic rebound in the third quarter, worries remain the upturn may be running out of steam. Layered on top of all the myriad concerns are the still-raging coronavirus pandemic and the threat that worsening outbreaks around the world could lead to more business restrictions. Despite festering partisan divides, pressures are building for Congress to forge a compromise and produce another round of economic stimulus.