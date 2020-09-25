2 charged for handling of virus outbreak at veterans home

BOSTON (AP) — Two former administrators of a Massachusetts home for aging veterans where nearly 80 people sickened by the coronavirus died have been charged for their handling of the outbreak. Attorney General Maura Healey told reporters on Friday that it’s believed to be the first criminal case in the country brought against nursing home officials for actions taken during the pandemic. She said former Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton were indicted by a grand jury on charges stemming from their decision to combine two dementia units as the virus was spreading throughout the home. A phone message was left Friday with a lawyer for Walsh. An email was sent to attorneys for Clinton.