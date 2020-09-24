McConnell, Pelosi dispute Trump, vow peaceful power transfer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are pushing back after President Donald Trump declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election. McConnell vowed an “orderly transition” as has been done since the nation’s founding. Pelosi said she trusts voters. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, “If Republicans lose we will accept the result. If the Supreme Court rules in favor of Joe Biden, I will accept that result.” Several others came forward, including Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.