Trump-appointed judges under an election-year political lens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal judge Eli Richardson in Nashville was an appointee of President Donald Trump. Yet he recently bucked the president’s conservative base by blocking a Tennessee law that restricts mail-in voting. In issuing his decision, Richardson took the step of saying his decision wasn’t influenced by politics. Trump has repeatedly assured voters he picks conservative judges who will make decisions they like. But when jurists sworn to impartial justice issue rulings that deviate from party politics, at times they create an outcry. Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, those judges and their perceived ideological purity are facing even greater scrutiny.