Trial on Harvey plant fire resumes after COVID-19 delay

HOUSTON (AP) — A trial in which a chemical manufacturer is facing charges over a fire at its suburban Houston plant during Hurricane Harvey that sent toxic smoke into the air in 2017 has resumed. Arkema Inc., a subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer, and two of its employees are on trial over charges accusing them of releasing toxic pollutants. The trial resumed Thursday following a six month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jurors heard a summary of the case from prosecutors and defense attorneys to refresh them with what had so far been presented at trial. Testimony is expected to continue Friday.