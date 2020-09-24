The Latest: Crews clean up after protests in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Crews in yellow jackets are cleaning up around downtown Louisville on Thursday morning after protesters filled the streets the night before following a grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. Video showed crews sweeping up garbage and putting it into garbage trucks. Police say 127 people were arrested. A police statement says some were arrested after damaging businesses and more were detained after jumping on city vehicles being used as barricades. Later, protesters who refused orders to disperse were arrested for curfew and unlawful assembly violations. Police also say some businesses were looted.