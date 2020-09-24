San Francisco sues 28 alleged dealers to stop flow of drugs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco has sued 28 alleged drug dealers who frequent a downtown neighborhood where broad daylight drug dealing and drug use is common. City Attorney Dennis Herrera says the suits are part of an effort to stop the flow of drugs and clean up the Tenderloin, which has seen the city’s largest number of drug overdose deaths. If approved in California Superior Court, the lawsuits would prevent the alleged dealers from entering a 50-block area in the Tenderloin. Those who violate the court order would face arrest on misdemeanor charges, a $6,000 fine and the seizure of drugs and money.