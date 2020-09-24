Quarantine ordered for 2,500 students at elite Swiss school

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss health authorities have ordered a quarantine for 2,500 students at a prestigious hospitality school after “significant outbreaks” of COVID-19 that are suspected to be the byproduct of off-campus partying. Authorities in the Vaud canton, or region, say all undergraduate students at the Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne have been ordered into quarantine both on- and off-campus because the number of outbreaks “made a more targeted closure impossible.” The World Health Organization, national health authorities and others have cautioned that young people have been a key driver for the continued spread of the coronavirus in several countries in recent weeks.