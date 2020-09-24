Prada-Simons dialogue launches in virtual Milan preview

Milan designers skirted the line between the virtual and the physical, taking lessons learned in lockdown to create new collections that are relevant in a reshaped world. The most anticipated event of the week was Prada’s virtual unveiling of the Miuccia Prada-Raf Simons collaboration announced in February. Their first collaboration expanded on their mutual devotion to fashion as a uniform, something utilitarian that allows the wearer the ease to both think and work. In a similar vein, Max Mara’s collection of monochrome pieces had an everyday, easy-to-wear note with neutral shades, lots of pockets and functional sleeves.