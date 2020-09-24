Park identifies hunter killed by bear in Alaska as Ohio man

COPPER CENTER, Alaska (AP) — Officials have identified the hunter killed by a grizzly bear in an Alaska national park as a 22-year-old man from Ohio. Park officials say Austin Pfeiffer was killed while salvaging meat from a moose hunt in a remote area of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. Officials with the country’s largest national park have said the attack late Sunday was the first recorded fatal bear attack in the park since its establishment in 1980. Officials say Pfeiffer had been hunting with a friend. A park spokesperson says Pfeiffer’s hometown was not made public at his family’s request. Pfeiffer’s friend was evacuated safely from the site.