Over 360 more detained in Belarus in protests against leader

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Over 360 people have been detained in Belarus during protests against the country’s authoritarian president, who was unexpectedly sworn in to his sixth term in office after an election opposition says was rigged. Thousands of Belarusians took to the streets of the capital of Minsk and other cities on Wednesday evening, protesting the unannounced inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko that took place in the morning. Lukashenko’s inauguration hadn’t been announced in advance and came as a surprise for many after nearly seven weeks of daily mass protests against his disputed reelection. The rallies continued Thursday morning, with hundreds in Minsk forming human chains of solidarity and obstructing traffic.