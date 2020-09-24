Migrants accuse Greece of pushing them back out to sea

DIKILI, Turkey (AP) — Turkey and some human rights groups accuse Greece of large-scale summary deportations of migrants without access to asylum procedures. A group of Afghan migrants says that after reaching the Greek island of Lesbos, authorities rounded them up, mistreated them, put them in life rafts and abandoned them at sea. Associated Press journalists on a government-sponsored ride-along on the Turkish coast guard vessel saw it pick up the 37 migrants, including 18 children, from two life rafts in the Aegean Sea on Sept. 12. Two other media organizations in the same week witnessed similar scenes. Greece denies the allegations and accuses Turkey of weaponizing migrants. International human rights groups have called repeatedly for investigations.