Maryland man sentenced for shooting deemed a hate crime

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of a hate crime and others charges in the 2018 shooting of a Black man. The Baltimore County state’s attorney says Brandon Troy Higgs of Reisterstown was found guilty Wednesday of hate crimes, first-degree assault and other charges. Authorities told The Baltimore Sun that Higgs was arrested in December 2018 after shooting Elvis Smith in the leg while shouting racial slurs. Court records show Smith and another man were laying a concrete driveway when they got into an argument with Higgs after his dog ran through wet concrete.