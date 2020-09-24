Feds put first Black inmate to death since execution restart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. government has put the first Black inmate to death since the Trump administration this year resumed federal executions after a nearly two-decade pause. Christopher Vialva, 40, was pronounced dead shortly before 7 p.m. EDT Thursday. He was convicted and sentenced to death in the slaying a religious couple visiting Texas from Iowa when Vialva was 19. Vialva was the seventh federal execution since July and the second this week. Five of the first six were white, a move critics argue was a political calculation to avoid uproar. The sixth was Navajo. Vialva’s lawyer, Susan Otto, has said race played a role in landing her client on death row in the 1999 killings of Todd and Stacie Bagley, who were white.