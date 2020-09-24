In despair, protesters take to streets for Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — People dismayed that the Louisville, Kentucky, officers who shot Breonna Taylor haven’t be charged with her death have vowed to persist in their fight for justice. Many took to the streets in several U.S. cities to call for reforms to combat racist policing. The big question for a town torn apart by Taylor’s death and the larger issue of racism in America was how to move forward. Protesters chanted her name and flooded the streets in Taylor’s hometown Thursday night. Several people have been detained.