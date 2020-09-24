How can I tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19?

The flu and COVID-19 have such similar symptoms, you may need to get tested to know which type of virus is making you miserable. Body aches, sore throat, fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and headache are symptoms shared by the two. People with flu typically feel sickest during the first week of illness. With COVID-19, people may be sicker longer and feel the worst during the second or third week. Doctors will need to know your test results to determine the best treatment. It’s also possible to be infected with both viruses at the same time.