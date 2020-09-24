‘Grateful’: Gigi Hadid welcomes baby girl with Zayn Malik

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Model Gigi Hadid and her musician boyfriend Zayn Malik took to social media to celebrate the arrival of an infant girl, with dad saying he’s “grateful” and “thankful.” He shared a image featuring Malik and their daughter holding hands. Hadid also shared a similar photo on Instagram, with the caption: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changing our world.” Neither parent revealed the baby’s name. Hadid and Malik have been dating off-and-on for several years. She has become one of the world’s most in-demand models and he was the first to leave One Direction to strike out as a solo artist.