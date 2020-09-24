Politics mixes with law as Trump closes in on court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is closing in on his pick to fill a Supreme Court vacancy just weeks before Election Day. The selection of his third justice to the high court is infused with politics, as Trump aims to maximize the benefit before Nov. 3 and even secure an electoral backstop should the results be contested. Even before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last week, the president had tried to use likelihood of more Supreme Court vacancies to his political advantage. Now, as he nears a decision on her likely replacement, Trump has used the vacancy to appeal to battleground-state voters and as a rallying cry for his conservative base.