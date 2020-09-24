For Arab newlyweds, the party goes on until police bust in

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in the Arab world have been disrupting long-awaited wedding parties in recent weeks, with officers busting in, kicking out guests and slapping hefty fines on the party’s organizers. Grooms and wedding band members have been detained. The tough action has been triggered by resurgent coronavirus cases as officials from the Palestinian territories to the United Arab Emirates attribute an infection spike in part to such large-scale weddings. But in a region where marriage is the cornerstone of society, the gateway to independence and the only culturally acceptable context for a sex life, young couples are plowing ahead, despite the potentially deadly risks.