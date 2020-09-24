Facebook oversight board to start operating in October

LONDON (AP) — Facebook’s long-awaited oversight board that will act as a referee on whether specific content is allowed on the tech giant’s platforms is set to launch in October. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced two years ago that he was setting up the quasi-independent board, following criticism that the company wasn’t moving fast enough to remove misinformation, hate speech and malign influence campaigns. The board is intended to rule on thorny content issues, such as when Facebook or Instagram posts constitute hate speech. The board said it’s testing newly deployed technical systems and if those tests go to plan, it would start accepting and reviewing appeals from users in mid to late October.