Democrats in Pa. scramble to limit number of ‘naked ballots’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats are scrambling in Pennsylvania to reduce the number of mail-in ballots that could be rejected because voters fail to put them in the required “secrecy envelope.” These mail ballots have been dubbed “naked ballots” and election officials fear that as many as 100,000 or more could be rejected in November. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled last week that naked ballots could not be counted. On Thursday the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee launched a 30-second digital ad sent to their voters who have requested a mail ballot walking them through how to send it back correctly. Democrats promise other outreach, too.