Choir practice in Spain infects 30 of 41 members with virus

MADRID (AP) — At least 30 of 41 members of a gospel choir in northeastern Spain have contracted the new coronavirus following a rehearsal indoors with air conditioning. The chorus claims it complied with most health safety measures, but windows at the rehearsal’s venue were closed to avoid moths and mosquitoes indoors and air conditioning was turned on to fight the heat. Experts have acknowledged that in during circumstances like medical procedures or when people are in indoor spaces singing or shouting, COVID-19 can spread in the air. Choir practices in the U.S. have been identified as a superspreading event in which hundreds of people were later sickened by the virus.