Canceled flights strand 25 Easter Islanders for 6 months

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A group of 25 residents from remote Easter Island has been stranded far from home for six months now due to the coronavirus. Children remain separated from their parents, husbands from their wives. One woman is due to give birth any day now without her husband by her side. The group is stranded on Tahiti in French Polynesia. Many arrived in March planning to stay for just a few weeks. But they got stuck when the virus swept across the globe and their flights back home on LATAM airlines were canceled. LATAM says it doesn’t know when it will restart the route.