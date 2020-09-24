US stocks swing from losses to gains as volatility dominates

New York (AP) — U.S. stocks are swinging between losses and gains in Thursday morning trading, as volatility continues to be the dominant force in Wall Street’s tumultuous September. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher, after earlier yo-yoing between a loss of 0.8% and a gain of 0.6%. The day’s headline report showed that 870,000 workers filed for unemployment claims last week, a worse number than economists expected. But stocks recovered from their early losses following a report on home sales that was much stronger than economists expected. A turnaround for Big Tech stocks also helped to lift the market.