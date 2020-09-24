88 whales rescued from Australia’s worst mass beaching

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Authorities have rescued 88 pilot whales and are attempting to free 20 others that survived Australia’s worst mass stranding, as crews prepare to remove 380 decomposing carcasses from the shallows of Tasmania state. Officials say crews found the 20 whales that are still alive on the fourth day of the rescue operation. Almost 500 whales were discovered this week beached along the remote west coast of the island state. Officials say the task of removing hundreds of tons of whale carcasses begins Friday and will likely take days.