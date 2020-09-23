Virus uptick in Hasidic NYC neighborhoods causes concern

NEW YORK (AP) — A spike in COVID-19 cases in a handful of Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods with large Orthodox Jewish populations is raising alarm bells even as New York City’s overall infection rate remains low. The neighborhoods including Borough Park and Williamsburg accounted for 20% of city’s the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, according to city Health Department numbers. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the city is addressing the uptick with “a very aggressive public health effort.” De Blasio said police would help enforce social distancing guidelines in the neighborhoods. Two yeshivas that saw coronavirus clusters have been closed.