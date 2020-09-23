Taiwan: China’s military flew planes toward island on 3 days

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan said China sent two military surveillance planes toward the island for the past three days and it tracked them and dispatched patrols in response. Tensions have risen in the Taiwan Strait as the U.S. has stepped up its official engagement with the self-ruled island that China considers part of its national territory. Taiwan’s defense ministry said the Chinese People’s Liberation Army sent two planes separately on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and the Taiwanese side tracked the planes and dispatched air patrols. Last week, China sent a total of 37 warplanes across the strait in a warning as a high-level U.S. official visited the island. Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has remained defiant, visiting a military base Tuesday.