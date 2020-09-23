Malaysian opposition leader Anwar plans new government

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says he has secured a majority in Parliament to form a new government, but parties in the ruling coalition called it a cheap publicity stunt. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin says Anwar must provide evidence, and “until proven otherwise, my National Alliance government still stands firm and I am still prime minister.” He urged Malaysians to stay calm. Anwar says he was granted an audience with the king Tuesday but it was postponed because the king was in a hospital. He says he won’t reveal details until after he has met the king. No new date for the meeting has been set. Parties in the ruling coalition issued a statement supporting Muhyiddin’s leadership.