Lebanese teen from Beirut joins global pop band

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A teenage singer from Lebanon has become the latest to join a global pop band formed by Simon Fuller, the man behind the Spice Girls and “American Idol,” which aims to transform young unknowns into internet superstars. That may seem a grandiose ambition during a global pandemic. But Now United, with over a dozen teenagers drawn from across the world, is plowing ahead, recording and filming new music in the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai this week. Nour Ardakani said during her visit Wednesday to the United Arab Emirates that she’s “honored” to represent Lebanon.