In Taylor case, limits of law overcome calls for justice

The outcome in the case of Breonna Taylor demonstrates the vast disconnect between the public’s perception of what justice should look like and the limits of the law when police use deadly force. Activists, celebrities and others have been calling for months for the officers who shot at Taylor to be charged with murder. But in the end none of the officers were charged with Taylor’s killing, although one was indicted for wildly shooting into neighboring apartments. The long-awaited decision came amid calls for police reform across the U.S. spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other Black Americans by law enforcement.