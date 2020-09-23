Hong Kong journalists protest new accreditation rules

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s professional journalism association has protested new rules restricting who can provide press coverage during demonstrations, saying the government has no right to determine who is or isn’t a reporter. The rules have been criticized as a further erosion of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s once robust press freedoms since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in June. Police say only those registered with the government or members of internationally recognized and reputable foreign media outlets will be recognized as journalists during protests. They say the aim is to weed out troublemakers posing as journalists who they say disrupted police action against protesters over several months of sometimes violent anti-government demonstrations.