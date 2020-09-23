Elton John announces new North American dates for final tour

NEW YORK (AP) — After postponing several shows because of the coronavirus pandemic, Elton John is saying hello to the yellow brick road of touring. The pop icon announced Wednesday that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will return to North America on Jan. 19, 2022 in New Orleans. John also announced rescheduled 2022 dates for Houston, Detroit, New York City, Miami, Toronto and Montreal. In July John announced new dates in Europe. His global tour will officially return on September 1, 2021 in Berlin. The Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning star’s final tour kicked off to a sold-out audience in Sept. 2018. Original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.