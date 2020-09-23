Crowds protest Taylor decision; police make arrests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police have detained some people during protests in Louisville in response to a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death. After the decision Wednesday, protesters in Injustice Square” chanted, “No justice, no peace!” and began marching through the streets. Some sat quietly and wept. Police later cordoned off a street with yellow tape, telling protesters to move back, and detained some.