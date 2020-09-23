Nearly 500 pilot whales stranded in Australia; 380 dead

HOBART, Australia (AP) — More pilot whales have been found stranded in Australia, raising the estimated total to almost 500, including 380 that have died, in the largest mass stranding ever recorded in the country. Authorities had already been working to rescue survivors among an estimated 270 whales found Monday on a beach and two sand bars near the remote coastal town of Strahan on the southern island state of Tasmania. A parks official says another 200 stranded whales were spotted from the air on Wednesday south of the first group. All newly discovered whales were confirmed dead. Another 30 whales survived but remained stranded and 50 have been rescued.