World leaders who skipped past UN meetings get their moment

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — For some world leaders, the pandemic brings an opportunity. This year’s virtual U.N. gathering means those who generally wouldn’t appear before the world body will have a chance to address the globe. Take Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, who missed last year’s event. On Wednesday, Maduro will speak from the comfort of the presidential palace in Caracas without having to worry about getting arrested if he comes to New York. Others who will speak at the General Assembly for the first time include Saudi Arabia’s 84-year-old King Salman and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who on Tuesday defended his drug crackdown that left more than 5,700 mostly poor people dead.