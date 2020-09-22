Vatican: Assisted suicide, euthanasia “intrinsically evil”

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has reaffirmed its stance that euthanasia and assisted suicide are “intrinsically evil.” And it told priests they should minister to those contemplating such deaths to try to change their minds but shouldn’t be present at the end if they don’t. The Vatican’s doctrine office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a lengthy new document on end-of-life care for the terminally ill on Tuesday. It takes into account medical advances, the advent of “do not resuscitate” orders and legal authorizations for assisted suicide, as well as new Vatican perspectives on palliative care, including for children.