US firm pleads guilty to paying bribes in Brazil, Venezuela

MIAMI (AP) — An American company has pleaded guilty to federal charges that it paid bribes to officials in Brazil, Ecuador and Venezuela to get lucrative contracts, and will pay $16.6 million in fines. The U.S. Department of Justice says Sargeant Marine, Inc., paid the bribes over several years for contracts concerning the buying or selling of asphalt, used in paving roads and other construction. The Justice Department says the company’s actions violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The company used false consulting contracts and fake invoices, and also sent money to offshore bank accounts to facilitate the bribes, according to the department.