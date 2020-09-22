Turkey, Greece agree to resume talks to resolve disputes

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say Turkey and Greece are ready to resume talks to overcome a dispute over maritime boundaries and rights to exploit oil and gas resources. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a video conference Tuesday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council President Charles Michel to discuss a standoff between neighboring NATO allies Turkey and Greece. Erdogan told the two leaders that the “momentum” for dialogue should be protected,” The Turkish leader also told Merkel and Michel that he hopes the next EU summit breathes new life into Turkish-EU ties. EU members Greece and Cyprus have been pushing for sanctions against Turkey for searching for energy inside Cyprus’ economic zone.