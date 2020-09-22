Graham: GOP has votes to confirm Trump court pick by Nov. 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have the votes to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick before the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to the Senate Judiciary chairman who will shepherd the nomination through the chamber. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tells Fox News that Trump’s nominee will be supported by every Republican in the Judiciary Committee. He adds: “We’ve got the votes to confirm the justice on the floor of the Senate before the election and that’s what’s coming.” Trump expects to announce his pick by week’s end. On Monday, he met with conservative appeals court judge, Amy Coney Barrett, who is considered the favorite to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.