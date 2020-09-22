Trump, Biden fight to define campaign’s most pressing issues

SWANTON, Ohio (AP) — On the campaign trail this week with Joe Biden, the generational fight to fill a suddenly vacant Supreme Court seat has become an afterthought. On the other side, President Donald Trump has found a new rallying cry. The conflicting messages from the Republican president and his Democratic challenger reflect a broader fight to define the lens through which voters view the 2020 contest. Democrats want them to view the contest as a referendum on Trump and his failure to control the coronavirus or address the nation’s larger health care issues. Republicans want the court battle to become a dominant issue in the election’s closing weeks. Each strategy carries risks.