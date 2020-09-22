Tokyo needs to convince sponsors Olympics will really happen

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach this week will join a number of Japanese government and city officials, local organizers and other top International Olympic Committee leaders in repeating a message they’ve failed to convey forcefully enough to local sponsors. The Tokyo Olympics will open on July 23, 2021. Bach and IOC vice president John Coates are expected to speak remotely to Japanese officials as they meet in Tokyo. The agenda includes plotting countermeasures against COVID-19. Among them are quarantines and rules for athletes entering the country.