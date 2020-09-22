‘The port came to us’: Story behind AP photo of Beirut blast

JIYYEH, Beirut (AP) — An image captured by an Associated Press photographer showing a dust-covered girl carried against a man’s shoulder, a gash bleeding from her forehead, has come to symbolize the devastation of the Aug. 4 blast at the Beirut port. The explosion took 193 lives and wounded 6,500. Among the dead are at least 43 Syrians, plunging a war-weary community into further misery. The story behind the photo reflects the particular pain of Syrian refugee families in Lebanon, which is now home to about a million Syrians.