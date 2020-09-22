State auditor: UC wrongly admitted well-connected students

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California state audit finds that the University of California wrongly admitted at least 64 wealthy, mostly white students over the past six years as “favors to donors, family, and friends.” California State Auditor Elaine Howle also found in the audit released Tuesday that campus staff falsely designated at least 22 applicants as student-athlete recruits because of donations from or as favors to well-connected families. The state auditor says hundreds more students were also admitted with questionable records. The audit was conducted in response to the national college admissions scandal that embroiled prestigious universities around the country, athletic coaches and dozens of wealthy parents.