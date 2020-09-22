Recorded attack on Black runner is charged as a hate crime

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman accused of hurling a bottle and a racial slur at a Black runner in New York City has been charged with attempted assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment. Lorena Delaguna was arraigned Tuesday in Queens criminal court on charges stemming from the Aug. 17 confrontation. A judge ordered a psychological evaluation. Delaguna’s attorney questioned the severity of the charges. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz says no one should have to endure “being called a vile slur” because of the their skin color.